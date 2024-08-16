MediWound Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of NexoBrid® for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Severe Thermal Burns

Approval Helps Solidify NexoBrid’s Position in the U.S. as a Safe and Effective Non-Surgical Burn Treatment for All Ages

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a pediatric indication for NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb) allowing for eschar removal in pediatric patients aged newborn through eighteen with deep partial- and/or full-thickness thermal burns. With this FDA approval, NexoBrid is now authorized for use in the U.S. for all age groups, aligning with its approvals in the European Union and Japan.



“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our mission to improve burn care with NexoBrid,” said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “Pediatric burn victims represent over 30% of the total burn population, and the current surgical standard of care can be extremely traumatic for both patients and their families. Since NexoBrid’s initial approval, we have been dedicated to expanding its use to children, reflecting our long-term commitment to revolutionizing burn care.”

The submission was supported by the results of a global Phase III clinical trial, Children Innovation Debridement Study (CIDS), which evaluated the safety and efficacy of NexoBrid in hospitalized pediatric patients, as well as additional pediatric data available from Phase III and Phase II studies conducted during the clinical development of NexoBrid. Of note, the CIDS trial was funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About NexoBrid®

NexoBrid® is a topically administered biological product that enzymatically removes nonviable burn tissue, or eschar, in patients with deep partial and/or full-thickness thermal burns without harming viable tissue. NexoBrid® is approved in over 40 countries, including the United States, European Union, and Japan. It has been designated as an orphan biologic drug in all these territories.

NexoBrid development has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract HHSO100201500035C. This contract provided funding and technical support for the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 clinical study (DETECT), the randomized, controlled pivotal clinical trial for use in the pediatric population (CIDS), the marketing approval registration process for NexoBrid as well as its procurement and availability under the expanded access treatment protocol (NEXT). Additional projects for evaluation of NexoBrid funded under the BARDA contract include establishment of a pre-emergency use data package and development of the health economic model to evaluate the cost savings impact to enable market adoption in the United States.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that improve existing standards of care and patient experiences, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, which can significantly reduce surgical interventions. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline, including the company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx® is a Phase III-ready biologic for the debridement of chronic wounds, offering significant potential advantages over the dominant $360+ million product and an opportunity to expand the market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

