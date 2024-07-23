SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medigene to Present at ESMO Congress 2024

July 23, 2024 | 
2 min read

Planegg/Martinsried, July 23, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, today announced the presentation of two posters at the ESMO Congress 2024 being held on September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The posters will be showcasing recent advancements in the Company’s library of T cell receptors (TCR) targeting Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) as well as its UniTope & TraCR technology, a universal tagging and tracking system for TCR-T cells.

The full abstracts will be published online on the ESMO website (https://www.esmo.org/) on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 00:05 am CEST.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract and title: “Advancing a multi-dimension KRAS mutation-specific T cell receptor (TCR) library with a 3S TCR targeting the G12D mutation to address large global patient populations.”

Authors: Kirsty Crame, Dominik Alterauge, Anne Wiebe Mohr, Julia Bittmann, Doris Brechtefeld, Mario Catarinella, Kathrin Davari, Maja Buerdek, Petra U Prinz, Andrea Coluccio, Dolores J Schendel and Giulia Longinotti
Final presentation number: 1143P
Date/time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, Poster lunch session from noon to 1:00 pm CEST in Hall 6, poster will be on display from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CEST
Category: Investigational Immunotherapy

Abstract and title: “UniTope & TraCR - Universal tagging and tracking system for TCR-T cells integrated directly in the TCR constant region.”

Authors: Kirsty Crame, Kanuj Mishra, Justyna Ogonek, Dolores Schendel and Barbara Lösch
Final presentation number: 1144P
Date/time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, Poster lunch session from noon to 1 pm CEST in Hall 6, poster will be on display from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CEST
Category: Investigational Immunotherapy

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is on track for IND filing in Q3 2024 and CTA filing in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.

