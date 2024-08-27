Medicenna Announces Upcoming Presentations at The Promise of Interleukin-2 Therapy Conference

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, announced today that the Company will present two abstracts, both as oral presentations, at the Promise of Interleukin-2 Therapy Conference, taking place at the Centre International de Conférences Sorbonne Université in Paris, France, from September 4-7, 2024.



The Company will present preclinical data for the first time on its MDNA209 platform, featuring long-acting, high-affinity IL-2β biased IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonists with therapeutic potential for autoimmune and graft-versus-host diseases. Additionally, further preclinical data will be presented on MDNA113, the Company’s novel first-in-class IL-13Rα2 tumor-targeted and tumor-activated bifunctional anti-PD1-IL-2 Superkine.

Details for the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: MDNA209, a High Affinity IL-2β Biased IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonist, for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Presenter: Dr. Hardeep Kataria

Session Title: Novel IL-2s, Vectorization and Combination Therapies

Session Date and Time: Friday September 6, 2024; 2 PM CEST (8 AM EST)

Title: MDNA113, an IL-13Rα2 Tumor Targeting and Conditionally Activatable anti-PD1-IL-2SK BiSKIT Shows Enhanced Safety and Potent Therapeutic Efficacy

Presenter: Dr. Minh To

Session Title: IL-2 in Cancer Therapy

Session Date and Time: Saturday September 7, 2024; 9 AM CEST (3 AM EST)

Following the conclusion of the Promise of Interleukin-2 Therapy Conference, copies of the presentations will be available on the “Scientific Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s early-stage high-affinity IL-2β biased IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonists, from its MDNA209 platform, are being evaluated as potential therapies for autoimmune and graft-versus host diseases. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

