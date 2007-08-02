Market Highlights: Summer Doldrums Interrupted by RNAi Investment Frenzy

In addition to a $331 million deal with Roche, Alnylam (ALNY) renewed an agreement with Medtronic (MDT) to continue developing RNAi - device combinations for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, starting with Huntington’s disease. Nastech (NSTK), profiled in the April issue of Neurotech Insights, was boosted by the Alnylam deal even though the company’s RNAi efforts are in early stages. Targacept (TRGT), featured in the November issue of Neurotech Insights, announced a megadeal worth $1.5 billion with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) focused on pain and other CNS indications. Investors in Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology Systems (CYKN.OB) finally saw some long anticipated upward movement. Cyberkinetics’ Andara Oscillating Field Stimulator Therapy, which promotes nerve growth after spinal cord injury, has been under review for market approval by the FDA under a Humanitarian Device Exemption since February 2007...