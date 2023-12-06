Marius Pharmaceuticals Announces KYZATREX® (CIII testosterone undecanoate capsules) HERO Campaign, Empowering Men To ‘Be the Hero of Your Life Again’

Marius Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for testosterone deficiency, today announces the launch of its KYZATREX® HERO campaign that aims to empower men to “Be the Hero of Your Life Again.”
RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for testosterone deficiency, today announces the launch of its KYZATREX® HERO campaign that aims to empower men to “Be the Hero of Your Life Again.” KYZATREX is an oral prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions. The advertising campaign seeks to educate patients who are appropriate candidates for treatment and their physicians on how KYZATREX can help men restore testosterone levels to reinvigorate their natural vitality.
The world is currently facing a men’s health crisis: Men account for 69% of suicides, 10.8 million men globally are living with prostate cancer, and testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15-39.1 Additionally, men’s testosterone levels are declining, with testosterone deficiency having a prevalence of 20% among adolescent and young adult males.2 Research also indicates that nearly 40% of men over the age of 45 suffer from low testosterone, yet men may not realize the effect it can have on their overall health.3
Through the HERO campaign, Marius Pharmaceuticals wants to help men reveal their inner hero. One of the ways they can do that is to prioritize their own health. Marius believes that every man should be asking their healthcare provider to check their testosterone levels – specifically total testosterone, free testosterone, and sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), which all contribute to a full understanding of a man’s comprehensive metabolic health. In a clinical efficacy study of 127 hypogonadal patients, 96% of patients taking KYZATREX had normal testosterone levels at Day 90. (Based on end of clinical study completers (n=127). Worst case scenario (WCS) was used as a basis for the assessment of primary efficacy endpoint per label. WCS efficacy calculation was 88%, excluding Site 104 (n=139)).4,5 Mean free testosterone levels doubled in the same time period, while mean SHBG levels declined by 30%.5 The only adverse event seen in more than 2% of patients receiving KYZATREX in the clinical trials was hypertension (2.6% of patients).5
“We hope the HERO campaign will help raise awareness for what is possible with safe, effective, and convenient testosterone replacement therapy; how KYZATREX can help get hypogonadal men back to feeling like themselves again,” said Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “Too many men are silently suffering the daily effects of Testosterone Deficiency, and we want to change that narrative by empowering them to be their own HERO, realizing how the responsible use of testosterone therapy can drive clinically beneficial outcomes for men living with Low T.”
The HERO campaign is a part of Marius Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing comprehensive effort to raise awareness about testosterone deficiency or hypogonadism. The company is committed to educating individuals, including veterans and active-duty service members, about the impact of low testosterone on overall health and well-being. The initiative continues to expand its content and resources to provide valuable information on this critical topic.
To learn more about the KYZATREX, visit www.kyzatrex.com.
About KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate)
Please see additional Important Safety Information for KYZATREX below, including Boxed Warning for potential increased blood pressure, or visit www.kyzatrex.com.
About Marius Pharmaceuticals
Important Safety Information for KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate)
Use
Important Safety Information for KYZATREX®
KYZATREX can increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke and can increase risk of death due to a heart attack or stroke. Your risk may be greater if you have already had a heart attack or stroke or if you have other risk factors for heart attack or stroke.
Do not take KYZATREX if you: have breast cancer; have or might have prostate cancer; are a woman who is pregnant (KYZATREX may harm your unborn baby); are allergic to KYZATREX or any of its ingredients; or have low testosterone without certain medical conditions (e.g., do not take KYZATREX if you have low testosterone due to age).
Before you take KYZATREX, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have high blood pressure or are treated for high blood pressure; have a history of diabetes; have heart problems; have high red blood cell count (hematocrit) or high hemoglobin laboratory value; have urinary problems due to an enlarged prostate; have liver or kidney problems; or have problems breathing while you sleep (sleep apnea).
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking KYZATREX with certain other medicines can affect each other. Especially, tell your healthcare provider if you take: insulin; medicines that decrease blood clotting (blood thinners); corticosteroids; or medicines that increase blood pressure, such as some cold medicine and pain medicines.
KYZATREX may cause other serious side effects including:
Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the serious side effects listed above.
The most common side effect of KYZATREX is high blood pressure. Other side effects may include headache, joint or back pain, diarrhea, increased red blood cell count, anxiety, constipation, swelling of the legs, and increased prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Marius by calling 1-833-949-5040.
Keep KYZATREX and all medicines out of the reach of children.
See Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for KYZATREX.
