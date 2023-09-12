Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Speakers for Hybrid Investor & Analyst Event on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

RADNOR, Pa.--()--, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the speakers for its upcoming Investor & Analyst Event on Tuesday, September 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York.

The Investor & Analyst Event will feature presentations by Marinus’ leaders who will discuss the Company’s late-stage clinical pipeline programs, commercial planning activities, second generation product development and business outlook. In addition, key opinion leaders will discuss their clinical experience treating patients with status epilepticus and tuberous sclerosis complex, the burden of illness, cost of care to the health system, and a host of other topics.

Marinus Speakers:

Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer

Steven E. Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer

Alex Aimetti, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Sonya Weigle, Senior Vice President, IR, HR & Corporate Affairs

Lisa Lejuwaan, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Lead, Rare Genetic Epilepsy

Henri Vaitkevicius, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

Kristin Rudisill, Vice President Acute Care

Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Speakers:

Dr. Rajat Dhar, M.D., Professor of Neurology in the Section of Neurocritical care at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Attending Physician in the Neurology/Neurosurgery Intensive Care Unit at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Dr. Fawad A. Khan, M.D., Director, The International Center for Epilepsy at Ochsner Neurosciences Institute; Associate Professor, Ochsner Clinical School/University of Queensland

Dr. Mary Kay Koenig, M.D., Director of the Center for Treatment of Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disease (CTPND), Director of Research for the Division of Child & Adolescent Neurology at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School

In-person attendance is open to invited research analysts and institutional investors. All others are invited to watch the live video webcast. Live questions will be taken by in-person guests, and virtual participants may submit questions through the webcast platform.

To register for the video webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the event.

Featured KOL Speaker Biographies:

Dr. Raj Dhar is a Professor of Neurology in the Section of Neurocritical care at Washington University in St. Louis and an Attending Physician in the Neurology/Neurosurgery Intensive Care Unit at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He specializes in acute brain injury including stroke, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and head trauma. He completed his neurology residency at the University of Western Ontario and his fellowship in Neurological Critical Care at Washington University School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Vascular Neurology and from the United Council of Neurological Subspecialties in Neurocritical Care. He has served as Chair of the Scientific Committee for the annual meeting of the Neurocritical Care Society and Chair of the Organ Donation Research Council. Dr. Dhar is an investigator for the RAISE clinical trial.

Dr. Fawad A. Khan is a board certified neurologist at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He specializes in epilepsy and seizure disorders, headache care and dizziness. He completed his residency in adult neurology at the University of North Carolina Hospitals in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Dr. Khan completed a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy at the University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is the Section Head of The International Center for Epilepsy at Ochsner and the Neurodiagnostics Service Line at Ochsner Health. He is a fellow of the American Epilepsy Society and the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society. Dr. Khan is a clinician-researcher and is passionate about exploring innovative solutions to improve clinical care. Dr. Khan is an investigator for the RAISE clinical trial.

Dr. Mary Kay Koenig serves as the Director of the Center for the Treatment of Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disease (CTPND) and Director of Research for the Division of Child & Adolescent Neurology at the University of Texas McGovern Medical School. Dr. Koenig attended the University of Texas in Austin where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry. Following undergraduate school, Dr. Koenig received a Masters of Science in Microbiology at Southwest Texas State University followed by her Medical Doctorate at St. George’s School of Medicine. After medical school, Dr. Koenig completed a pediatrics residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Neurology at The University of Texas Medical School. Upon completion of her fellowship, she joined the faculty and is now a tenured professor. She has served as the director for the UT Mitochondrial Center of Excellence since 2007, the co-Director for the UT Memorial Hermann Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic since 2007, and the Leigh Syndrome clinic director since 2013. Dr. Koenig strives to provide excellent clinic care and advance research for children afflicted with genetic neurodegenerative disease. She also works to mentor and educate junior faculty, fellows, residents, and medical students in the art of medicine and clinical research. Dr. Koenig is an investigator for the TrustTSC clinical trial.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company first introduced FDA-approved prescription medication ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV in the U.S. in 2022 and continues to invest in the potential of ganaxolone in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information about Marinus visit www.marinuspharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912087838/en/