Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 pm PT.

The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Madrigal website after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed THR-β agonist oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

