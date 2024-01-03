SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 pm PT.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 pm PT.

The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Madrigal website after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed THR-β agonist oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


Primary Logo

Events Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac