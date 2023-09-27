Lyell Immunopharma Announces the Acceptance of Six Abstracts for Presentation at 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Presentations to highlight new nonclinical data on product candidates, new technologies, innovations designed to shorten TIL manufacturing and clinical trials in progress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, announced today that six abstracts highlighting its broad pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates as well as a shortened TIL manufacturing process have been accepted for presentation at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place in San Diego, Nov. 1-5, 2023.

“Our presentations at SITC highlight the progress we are making on several fronts to advance new product candidates and technologies designed to generate potent and durable cell therapies for patients with solid tumors,” stated Dr. Gary Lee, chief scientific officer at Lyell. “At SITC, we look forward to sharing new preclinical findings on product candidates and emerging technologies, data on our Epi-R P2 manufacturing process which is designed to shorten TIL product delivery time to patients, and highlighting the design of our two ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials in progress.”

Four presentations highlight new nonclinical data from pipeline product candidates and research programs, including a new technology being advanced through a collaboration with Outpace to enable context-dependent, localized IL-12 activity to enhance solid tumor T cell therapies; and Lyell’s novel Epi-R P2 manufacturing process to shorten manufacturing time for tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.

Two additional presentations highlight the design of Lyell’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials in progress: LYL797, a ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell therapy being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed refractory triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, and LYL845, a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in advanced solid tumors.

Details on the six poster presentations are below:

Epi-R™ P2 protocol produces a scalable polyclonal TIL product with a greater expansion success rate across hot and cold tumors in shorter culture time

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 12–1:30 p.m. and 5:10–6:40 p.m.

Abstract Number: 379

Preclinical development of LYL119, a ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell product incorporating four novel T-cell reprogramming technologies to overcome barriers to effective cell therapy for solid tumors

Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, 11:55–1:25 p.m. and 7–8:30 p.m.

Abstract No.: 278

Protein design and inducible expression allow context-dependent, localized IL-12 activity to enhance solid tumor T cell therapies

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 12–1:30 p.m. and 5:10–6:40 p.m.

Abstract No.: 1047

Rejuvenation of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) through Partial Reprogramming

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, 12–1:30 p.m. and 5:10–6:40 p.m.

Abstract No.: 393

Phase 1 trial of LYL797, a ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell therapy enhanced with genetic and epigenetic reprogramming, in advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, 11:55–1:25 p.m. and 7–8:30 p.m.

Abstract Number: 754

Phase 1 trial of LYL845, an autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy enhanced with epigenetic reprogramming, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, 12–1:30 p.m. and 5:10–6:40 p.m.

Abstract No.: 747

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. Lyell is currently enrolling a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell therapy in patients with relapsed refractory triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and a second Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating reprogrammed tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in patients with advanced melanoma, NSCLC and colorectal cancer. The technologies powering its product candidates are designed to address barriers that limit consistent and long-lasting responses to cell therapy for solid tumors: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to persist and self-renew to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved durable clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

