LUNGevity Foundation Issues 12th Annual RFA for Career Development Awards in Support of Lung Cancer Workforce

Coveted research awards are a key step to encourage talented researchers to focus on lung cancer in their field of study WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation’s leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is proud to issue an RFA (Request for Application) for the Career Development Award program. Now in its 12th year, this award program is the cornerstone of LUNGevity’s strategic commitment to developing a robust thoracic oncology workforce and training the next generation of lung cancer research leaders. LUNGevity is proud to have supported 36 Career Development Award recipients to date, the majority of whom have gone on to build independent research programs in academia or to hold leadership positions in pharmaceutical companies. “For over a decade, LUNGevity’s Career Development Awards have laid a strong foundation to help junior investigators conduct the preliminary studies needed to establish research laboratories and apply for federal grants to continue their stellar work in lung cancer,” said Charles Rudin, MD, PhD, chief of the Thoracic Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and chair of LUNGevity’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Today, the awards are often considered a rite of passage for early-career researchers interested in studying lung cancer.” These coveted awards have directly impacted many aspects of lung cancer detection and treatment, including supporting research that led to an FDA approval to treat early-stage non-small cell lung cancer with immunotherapy. Selected research projects in 2024 will be awarded a maximum of $300,000 over three years ($100,000 per year). LUNGevity is pleased to announce its second year of partnering with Lung Cancer Initiative to support these important awards. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with LUNGevity to support young investigators committed to improving outcomes of people diagnosed with lung cancer,” said Paige Humble, MBA, chief executive officer of Lung Cancer Initiative. In addition to receiving financial support, successful applicants attend LUNGevity’s Fall Science Meeting — an annual invitation-only event that offers these junior investigators unparalleled access to a network of peers and the opportunity to workshop their research with luminaries in the field. “The focus on collaboration and mentorship from these meetings and this award is one of the things that is truly special about LUNGevity’s Career Development Awards,” said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, executive director of LUNGevity Research. “The awardees enjoy the benefit of collaborations with more seasoned researchers, and they routinely pay it forward to others working to establish themselves in thoracic oncology. This amplifies the effects of the awards and promotes a strong, diverse workforce with a common goal: creating a world where no one dies of lung cancer.” Letters of intent must be submitted by February 9, 2024. Applications from the state of North Carolina are encouraged. For more information on this RFA, please visit Applying for a LUNGevity Award | LUNGevity Foundation . About Lung Cancer Initiative Lung Cancer Initiative provides support to the lung cancer community by connecting patients, survivors, and their loved ones with the medical and research community. LCI’s mission is to advance survivorship and provide support to those affected by lung cancer through research, education, and access to programs in North Carolina and beyond. About LUNGevity Foundation LUNGevity, the nation’s leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through advocacy, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives. Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization. Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more. About Lung Cancer in the US About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 238,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

