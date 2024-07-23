Lucid Diagnostics Announces Record Quarterly EsoGuard® Test Volume

Quarterly EsoGuard® test volume increased 31 percent sequentially

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it performed a record number of commercial EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA tests in the second quarter of 2024. The 3,174 tests represent a 31% increase sequentially from the first quarter.

“Our commercial and clinical teams remain relentlessly focused on expanding awareness of, demand for and access to EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing at physician offices, integrated health systems and #CheckYourFoodTube testing events,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Lucid expects to report full results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 in mid-August 2024.

Lucid also reported that it held a productive meeting with CMS Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Palmetto GBA’s Molecular Diagnostics Program (MolDX). Lucid executives joined MolDX leadership in-person. Also participating were Lucid Vice-Chairman, Stanley Lapidus, and Sachin Wani, M.D., Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and a co-author of both the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guideline for Diagnosis and Management of Barrett’s Esophagus, and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Clinical Practice Update.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheckEsophageal Cell Collection Device - the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid Diagnostics’ management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid Diagnostics’ common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid Diagnostics’ products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid Diagnostics’ clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid Diagnostics’ products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid Diagnostics’ products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid Diagnostics’ ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid Diagnostics’ control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid Diagnostics’ future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in Lucid Diagnostics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report. Lucid Diagnostics disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-announces-record-quarterly-esoguard-test-volume-302203590.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics