Money Meets Medicine: A Disruptor’s Guide to Life Sciences Investment

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, has been labeled as a disrupter in the industry. In this discussion, she highlights the challenges of investing in the life sciences industry. She also suggests how the investor mindset needs to change as well as offer solutions that benefit both investors and developers seeking investment.

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miruna Sasu, President and CEO, COTA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

