SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Money Meets Medicine: A Disruptor’s Guide to Life Sciences Investment

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, discuss life sciences investment and the potential for disruption.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, has been labeled as a disrupter in the industry. In this discussion, she highlights the challenges of investing in the life sciences industry. She also suggests how the investor mindset needs to change as well as offer solutions that benefit both investors and developers seeking investment.

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miruna Sasu, President and CEO, COTA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Lava, Ryvu Cutting 30% of Their Workforces
February 26, 2025
 · 
135 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Two human hands with a gesture of a handshake agreement and dollar banknotes with dollar signs on a colored background. Concept of business contract or agreement. Collage art
Editorial
The BioSpace Book Club Investigates the Biggest Deals of All Time
February 26, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Funding
Eikon Adds Nearly $351M to Conquer Phase III Development in Melanoma
February 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Trump’s Pharma Tariffs, Another GLP-1 Compounding Lawsuit, Bluebird’s Bailout, More
February 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie