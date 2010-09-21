SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Liquidia Technologies Inc. to Present Data at Evolution of Next-Generation Sequencing Conference

September 21, 2010 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies, Inc. today announced it will present new data at the Evolution of Next-Generation Sequencing Conference (www.healthtech.com/sqe) in Providence, Rhode Island, on September 27 -29, 2010. The poster entitled “PRINT® Technology: Enabling Next Generation Sequencing” will explore the unique features of PRINT particles and films and the potential they offer for next generation sequencing technologies including improved read accuracy, longer read lengths, faster reads, increased throughput and reduced cost.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie