Liquidia Technologies Inc. Founder, Joseph DeSimone, Named Director of Kenan Institute

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today reported that one of the Company’s founders, Dr. Joseph DeSimone, was named the new Director of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s, Frank Hawkins Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise. Dr. DeSimone replaces John D. Kasarda, who retired from the Kenan Institute after 22 years of service. The Kenan Institute, part of UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, pursues cutting-edge research, educational programs and public policy initiatives in the areas of entrepreneurship, economic development and global competitiveness.