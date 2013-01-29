SUBSCRIBE
Liquidia Technologies Inc. Chief Scientific Officer to Present at National Forum Focused on Innovations in Glaucoma Treatment

January 29, 2013 | 
1 min read

Liquidia Technologies today announced the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, will participate in a panel presentation and discussion titled “New Horizons in Glaucoma Drug Delivery” at the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum being held on Friday, February 1, 2013, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The conference, presented by Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), brings together key clinical, industry, financial and regulatory leaders in a unique exchange on research innovation and advances in glaucoma treatment. Globally, glaucoma is a leading cause of preventable blindness.

Events
