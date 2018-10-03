LGC invests in new GMP analytical capability

1 October 2018, London, UK -- Today, LGC Axolabs announces a significant investment at its site at Kulmbach, Germany, to expand the capacity of its specialist therapeutic oligonucleotide development solutions business and create a new GMP analytical capability.

Due to open in February 2019, the new 800m² labs comprise additional bioanalysis and synthetic chemistry labs as well as a new GMP CMC analytical capability for batch release testing of oligonucleotide-based drug substances and drug products in the EU.

The new facility will complement LGC’s established bioanalytical and CMC analytical labs in the UK, as well as their oligonucleotide cGMP manufacture and CMC labs in Petaluma, California which is due to run its first cGMP manufacturing campaigns later this year. LGC now offers its clients a truly global platform to support drug development and manufacturing.

Hans-Peter Vornlocher, Managing Director, Research, at LGC Axolabs, said, “This investment provides a platform for growth of our oligonucleotide therapeutics development activities, expanding our total site capacity to around 4,500m2 and to around 100 scientists. We are also glad to be able to add GMP analytical services as a new dimension to our biology, synthetic chemistry and other analytical services”.

David Griffiths, Managing Director, Pharma & Health Solutions, LGC, said, “We’re excited about this expansion which not only supports growth of our Kulmbach site but is also part of a larger international growth strategy for LGC’s drug development solutions business giving access and greater flexibility for our clients”.

The investment in Kulmbach supplements LGC’s announcement last year of further investment at its Petaluma site as well as the recent completion of the first phase in a long-term major investment to expand capacity of its bioanalytical labs in Fordham, UK.

www.lgcgroup.com

About LGC

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, as well as research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions enable organisations to advance research, develop new products and form an essential part of their quality and compliance procedures.

LGC’s 2,600 employees include internationally-recognised scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisition to be an international leader in its chosen niche markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR.

For more information, please visit www.lgcgroup.com

Media contact details

LGC

Julian Quigley

Media Relations & Social Media Manager

+44 (0)20 8943 8491

julian.quigley@lgcgroup.com