KUBTEC and SAKURA FINETEK USA Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Histopathology Laboratory Grossing Efficiency

STRATFORD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC, a global leader in pathology specimen imaging technology, and Sakura Finetek USA, a global leader in histopathology laboratory solutions, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership.

This collaboration will see Sakura Finetek selling KUBTEC’s state-of-the-art pathology specimen imaging products (XPERT® 80, XPERT® 80-L, and MOZART® SUPRA) to pathology laboratories across the United States. All of these products include the highly acclaimed Image Blender™, which utilizes Dual Specimen Imaging, combining x-ray and optical images, to quickly locate surgical clips, margins, and micro-calcifications.

Vikram Butani, CEO of KUBTEC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Sakura Finetek, a company renowned for its commitment to advancing automation in pathology laboratories. By combining our expertise in specimen imaging with the extensive reach and trusted reputation of Sakura Finetek, we are confident that we can significantly enhance the efficiency of grossing in pathology laboratories.”

Kam Patel, President and COO of Sakura Finetek USA, also shared his excitement for the collaboration:

“KUBTEC’s innovative, high-quality products align perfectly with our mission to advancing cancer diagnostics by providing integrated solutions for anatomic pathology and patient care. The very positive feedback from our customers highlights the value of this collaboration. We strongly believe that Dual Specimen Imaging should be the new standard of care. KUBTEC’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer focus makes them an outstanding partner, and we are excited to integrate KUBTEC’s products and grow the value of our end-to-end solutions together.”

KUBTEC and Sakura Finetek are committed to furthering their partnership with a series of educational events. In September 2024, KUBTEC and Sakura Finetek will be exhibiting side-by-side at the AAPA (American Association of Pathologists’ Assistants) conference, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Both companies look forward to engaging attendees with live demonstrations of their latest technologies, and discussing how their solutions can enhance pathology laboratory operations. In addition, educational webinars are being developed to showcase the benefits of Dual Specimen Imaging in grossing, with the first one taking place on September 12th.

For more information about KUBTEC’s specimen imaging products, the partnership with Sakura Finetek USA and upcoming events, please visit the KUBTEC website and/or the Sakura Finetek USA website.

About KUBTEC:

At KUBTEC, our passion is developing transformative specimen imaging systems that enable medical professionals to provide the best quality of care for their patients. Our innovative, proprietary technologies, such as 3D breast specimen tomosynthesis, high-resolution specimen X-ray imaging and workflow management features like the Image Blender™, are redefining specimen radiography for the 21st century. Visit www.kubtec.com to learn more.

About Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

With its U.S. office based in Torrance, California, Sakura Finetek is the global leader in advancing cancer diagnostics by providing integrated solutions for anatomic pathology and patient treatment through best-in-class innovation, quality, and customer care. With a strategic focus on end-to-end automation, Sakura Finetek continues to lead the industry in the development and commercialization of automated histopathology instrumentation and consumables for anatomic pathology.

Sakura Finetek systems dramatically increase efficiency, standardize results, and enable clinical laboratories to manage their daily workload more simply while significantly impacting patient care. Visit www.sakuraus.com to learn more.

