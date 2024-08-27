Korro to Participate in Upcoming September Investor and Scientific Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor and scientific conferences:



2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Chief Executive Officer and President, Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Vineet Agarwal, will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

RNA Leaders USA Congress

Chief Operating Officer, Todd Chappell, will discuss the benefits of Korro’s OPERA™ platform in a presentation titled “Using a Novel ADAR Editing Platform to Address Unmet Needs in Liver and CNS Therapeutics” on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dr. Aiyar will present on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET. Mr. Agarwal will also be participating at the conference.

International Society for CNS Clinical Trials and Methodology (ISCTM) 2024 Autumn Conference

Chief Medical Officer, Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FANN, will participate in a session titled “Use of neurophysiological markers to design and enrich clinical trials in rare neurological disorders” on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to affect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Contact Information

Investors

IR@korrobio.com

Media

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com