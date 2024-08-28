Korro Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Katharine Knobil to and Resignation of David Lucchino From Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Katharine Knobil, M.D. as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Korro also announced that David Lucchino has stepped down from the Board.



Dr. Knobil brings a wealth of experience in clinical development and regulatory affairs to Korro. With over 25 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, she has played a pivotal role in advancing numerous therapeutics from early-stage development to regulatory approval and commercialization. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Agilent Technologies, where she established an industry-leading medical affairs organization and was responsible for integrating the voice of patients into business and clinical development strategy and decision-making. Previously, she was Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development at Kaleido Biosciences. Before that, Dr. Knobil spent more than 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Knobil is currently a member of the Board of Directors at Nimbus Therapeutics, Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX). Dr. Knobil is a recognized leader in the field, having authored numerous publications and presented at major industry conferences. She received an M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and completed her subsequent fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate to our Board. Her extensive clinical expertise and deep understanding of the regulatory landscape will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative programs. Kate’s leadership will help guide our mission to address unmet medical needs and strengthen Korro’s commitment to leveraging top-tier clinical and regulatory expertise,” said Dr. Ram Aiyar, CEO and President of Korro.

“I am honored to join Korro’s Board at such an exciting time for the company,” said Dr. Knobil. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help advance the company’s mission and make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives. The opportunity to be part of a company at the forefront of RNA editing technology is particularly exciting to me. I believe RNA editing has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of diseases, and I am eager to contribute to the advancement of these groundbreaking programs.”

“On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to Korro’s mission and vision,” added Dr. Aiyar. “David provided significant contributions and guidance during our transition from a private company to our public listing on Nasdaq last year. We wish him the best on his future endeavors.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Lucchino stated, “It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Korro and to contribute to its remarkable journey. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident the company is in excellent hands with the leadership team and the addition of Dr. Knobil to the Board. I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.”

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

