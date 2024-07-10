Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jones Healthcare Seaside Summit 2024; Kiora Invites Investors to Submit Questions Following the Conference Presentation

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) (KPRX) (“Kiora” or the “Company”), today announced that Eric Daniels, M.D., Chief Development Officer, will present at the Jones Trading Healthcare Seaside Summit on Monday, July 15 at 6:15 pm Eastern Time (3:15 PM Pacific Time).

The presentation will be available to investors live and on-demand from this registration link (https://wsw.com/webcast/jones/kprx/1853019). The on-demand replay will be available for 90 days on Kiora’s Investor Relations homepage (ir.kiorapharma.com).

Following the event, Kiora invites shareholders to submit questions related to the above presentation on any topics including our clinical development plans, the science behind our investigational therapies and Kiora’s financials. Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions you would like answered through a dedicated Q&A portal. The portal will open for questions July 16th at 9:00 am EDT and close July 19 at 11:00 am EDT. To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/kprx-2024-jones/.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website (www.kiorapharma.com) and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Contacts:Investors

investors@kiorapharma.comMedia

kiora@crowepr.comCrowe PR

