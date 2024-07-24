SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China

July 24, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Greg Slabodkin, Jef Akst, Chantal Dresner

Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.

While the biopharma industry has seen glimmers of economic optimism, there were still more than 14,000 employees laid off in the first half of 2024. And BioSpace’s readers are among them. In this week’s Job Market Trends, H2 Update, 43% of respondents indicated they are currently unemployed, the highest-ever rate since BioSpace started conducting surveys.

One large company that intends to eliminate around 680 jobs in its project development sector over the next few years is Novartis. Despite this, the Swiss pharma announced positive Q2 results last week, exceeding revenue expectations thanks to the continued revenue generated by its blockbuster drugs. Johnson & Johnson, which released its second quarter results on Wednesday, also beat analyst estimates.

Interestingly, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement that coming into the market late with another GLP-1 drug would not be a “prudent approach” for the company. Meanwhile, several companies, including start-ups, are firmly committed to the weight loss space. Recently launched companies like Metsera, ProFound Therapeutics and Metaphore are developing GLP-1s or leveraging other mechanisms to target obesity, while market leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are expanding their GLP-1 pipelines beyond weight loss. Novo and Lilly are also now marketing their GLP-1 medicines, semaglutide and tirzepatide, for weight loss in China, where GLP-1 biosimilars will soon hit the market.

And finally, the Cassava Sciences saga continued, with CEO Remi Barbier and SVP of Neuroscience Lindsay Burns both resigning their posts. Cassava has faced allegations of data manipulation relating to its Alzheimer’s drug simufilam. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Weight loss Obesity GLP-1 China Earnings Layoffs
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Merck, Rapt, Aslan and More Cut Staff
July 24, 2024
 · 
125 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
Diabetes
Innovent’s Lilly-Partnered Type 2 Diabetes Drug Aces Phase III in China, Inches Closer to Approval
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Regulatory
Lilly Wins Chinese Approval for Tirzepatide in Obesity on Heels of Novo’s Semaglutide
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Rejects Orexo’s Opioid Overdose Drug, Grants Third Indication for Phathom’s Voquezna
July 19, 2024
 · 
158 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie