Bonus: Q3 2026 Job Market Update

In this bonus episode, BioSpace Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, discuss how the job market shaped up in Q3 and what Q4 might hold.
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BioSpace Vice President Chantal Dresner and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, cover what happened in the biopharma job market during the third quarter. They discuss encouraging signs for those looking for their next opportunity, such as improved job postings live on the BioSpace website and a dramatic drop in layoffs.
Other topics include signs of industry health, news about job opportunities and advice for the Q4 job hunt.