Bonus: Q3 2026 Job Market Update

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BioSpace Vice President Chantal Dresner and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, cover what happened in the biopharma job market during the third quarter. They discuss encouraging signs for those looking for their next opportunity, such as improved job postings live on the BioSpace website and a dramatic drop in layoffs.

Other topics include signs of industry health, news about job opportunities and advice for the Q4 job hunt.