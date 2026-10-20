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News   Job Trends

Bonus: Q3 2026 Job Market Update

October 20, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace Vice President of Marketing Chantal Dresner and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, discuss how the job market shaped up in Q3 and what Q4 might hold.

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BioSpace Vice President Chantal Dresner and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, cover what happened in the biopharma job market during the third quarter. They discuss encouraging signs for those looking for their next opportunity, such as improved job postings live on the BioSpace website and a dramatic drop in layoffs.

Other topics include signs of industry health, news about job opportunities and advice for the Q4 job hunt.

Podcasts The Weekly Layoffs Labor market Mergers & acquisitions IPO
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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