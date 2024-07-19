Jaguar Health to Report Phase 3 OnTarget Trial Results for Its Cancer Supportive Care Drug Crofelemer on July 23rd and Hold Investor Webcast that Morning

Webcast on Tuesday, July 23rd at 8:30 AM Eastern will include updates on Jaguar’s cancer supportive care portfolio, including participation from Jaguar scientific team, patient advocates, and leading oncology experts on cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) and oral mucositis; Click here to register for webcast

Jaguar expands Make Cancer Less Shitty (MCLS) patient advocacy program to incorporate select group of MCLS Ambassadors - cancer survivors who understand the realities of cancer and are no longer willing to accept debilitating side effects of cancer treatments as an acceptable trade-off for survival

Cancer patients with diarrhea are 40% more likely to discontinue their therapy; oral mucositis affects up to 40% of patients undergoing chemotherapy and approximately 90% of those receiving chemoradiation for head and neck cancers, with more than one-third of patients discontinuing cancer treatment because of the condition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar”) today announced that it will hold an investor webcast on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern to review results for the company’s pivotal phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy, with or without standard chemotherapy. A press release announcing the results will be issued that morning, prior to the webcast. The webcast will provide updates on Jaguar’s advancing cancer supportive care portfolio and include members of Jaguar’s scientific team, patient advocates, and leading oncology experts on two of the most common and intolerable side effects of cancer therapy: CTD and oral mucositis.

Participation Instructions for Investor Webcast

When: Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

“Patients are the heart of our mission at Jaguar,” said Lisa Conte, the company’s president and CEO. “We look forward to receiving and providing the OnTarget results with the anticipation we know all our stakeholders share.”

In addition to the forthcoming OnTarget data, the following advances in Jaguar’s cancer supportive care portfolio will be discussed during the webcast on July 23:

“While cancer treatments have advanced considerably since the advent and availability of targeted therapies, significant short- and long-term treatment side effects can be challenging or even devastating to an individual’s quality of life,” said Stacey Tinianov, 11-year cancer survivor and founder of Advocates for Collaborative Education. Tinianov serves on the company’s Scientific Advisory Board and is heading up Jaguar’s Make Cancer Less Shitty campaign. “Supportive care during treatment is crucial for maintaining dignity and well-being. No side effect, whether extreme fatigue, severe diarrhea, mouth sores, chronic pain, or anything else, should ever be considered ‘acceptable’ or ‘tolerable.’”

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral prescription drug approved under FDA botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities. The OnTarget study is testing whether crofelemer (versus placebo) can prevent (or substantially reduce) diarrhea when any one of the selected 24 targeted therapies (that are associated with diarrhea in at least 50% of patients) is initiated.

Image of Croton lechleri tree, the source of crofelemer

About Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea (CTD)

Diarrhea is a common side effect of targeted therapies and new treatments are needed. Up to 95% of patients on tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) suffer from diarrhea, depending on the TKI used.1 More than 2 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2024 in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.2 Cancer patients with diarrhea have been shown to be 40% more likely to discontinue their targeted therapy.3

About Oral Mucositis

Oral mucositis is a common, painful, and debilitating cancer treatment-related side effect.4 Up to 40% of all patients treated with chemotherapy develop oral mucositis, and this percentage rises to approximately 90% for patients with head and neck cancers treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.5 Of the latter, 19% may end up being hospitalized, which may negatively impact quality of life and increase healthcare utilization costs.5 Oral mucositis is a dose-limiting side effect of cancer treatment, with more than one-third of patients discontinuing treatment because of the condition.6

Oral mucositis can cause an inability to eat or talk, and an increased risk of infection. It may also result in treatment delays or dose reductions to manage symptoms.4

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo’s crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Crofelemer also is the subject of Napo’s phase 3 OnTarget clinical trial for preventive treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD). Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar’s Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program at makecancerlessshitty.com and on X, Facebook & Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will provide the results of the OnTarget trial and updates on the company’s cancer supportive care portfolio on July 23, 2024, and the expectation that Jaguar will hold an investor webcast on July 23, 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar’s control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

