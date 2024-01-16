ITM Appoints Dr. Mark Harfensteller as Member of its Executive Board

Garching / Munich, Germany, January 16, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Harfensteller to its Executive Board. Dr. Harfensteller initially joined the ITM Group as Head of Engineering in 2008. He has been appointed as head of production in 2009. Additionally, he became responsible for Research and Development (R&D) in 2011. Since 2016, he has held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Managing Director of ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH, a subsidiary of ITM SE. Under Dr. Harfensteller’s leadership, the company established an industrial and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant production system to meet the increasing demand for medical radioisotopes. He played a significant role in the establishment of ITM’s NOVA facility, the world’s largest Lutetium-177 (177Lu) production site and the launch of Actineer™ Inc. , ITM’s joint venture with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) for the global production of Actinium-225 (225Ac). As a member of ITM’s Executive Board, Dr. Harfensteller joins ITM’s primary leadership level currently consisting of Steffen Schuster, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Klaus Maleck, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Dr. Sebastian Marx, Chief Business Officer (CBO).

As a Societas Europaea (“SE”) entity, ITM SE is governed by a two-tier board structure consisting of an Executive Board and a Supervisory Board, in which the latter oversees the Executive Board. Under this framework, the Executive Board is comprised of members of the management team, while the Supervisory Board is generally controlled by shareholders.

“Mark has been instrumental in achieving our position as an international leader in the production and supply of medical radioisotopes. We greatly value his contributions to the company over the past fifteen years and cordially welcome him to the Board. His expertise in establishing industrial production chains and his knowledge of the radiopharmaceutical space will help expand our manufacturing capabilities thereby increasing the number of partners and patients we serve,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Mark Harfensteller, COO of ITM, added, “I have had the pleasure of contributing to the development of ITM’s Lu-177 n.c.a production capability and the transition into a global provider of medical radioisotopes with an innovative radiopharmaceutical pipeline. Building upon the accomplishments of the past year including the opening of our NOVA facility and the launch of Actineer™ Inc., I look forward to shaping the further growth of the company as a member of ITM’s Executive Board.”

Before joining ITM, Dr. Harfensteller worked as a consultant and researcher in the fields of radioisotope development and production for Ac-225. He holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Munich (TUM). His work in a team of scientists at TUM’s Institute of Machine Tools and Industrial Management on the development and production of 225Ac via the irradiation of Radium-226 (226Ra) in a cyclotron was nominated for the “Deutscher Zukunftspreis” or “German Future Prize” which is regarded as one of the most prestigious awards for science and innovation in Germany.

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.

