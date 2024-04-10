SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

It’s a Design Problem: Women and Clinical Trials

April 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, we discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more

Last month, President Biden ⁠signed an Executive Order⁠ on Advancing Women’s Health Research and Innovation, signalling the significance of women’s health to the government and consequently investors.

While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, our guests discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more. They further discuss the importance of women’s health for the future.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Sans Thakur⁠, Founder and Chairwoman of Tower Capital

⁠Chia Chia Sun⁠, Chief Commercial Officer at Fab Biopharma

⁠Elisa Cascade⁠, Chief Product Officer of at Advarra

Shawana Moore, Medical Advisor on the Advisory Council for Healthy Women

⁠Katie Schubert⁠, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Women’s Health

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Government Podcasts Women’s health Data Denatured
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
September 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Authorizes New Mpox Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster
September 3, 2024
 · 
173 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
With Lilly’s Zepbound Price Cut and Novo’s Impending Senate Hearing, Wegovy Is in the Hot Seat
August 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin