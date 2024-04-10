It’s a Design Problem: Women and Clinical Trials

Last month, President Biden ⁠signed an Executive Order⁠ on Advancing Women’s Health Research and Innovation, signalling the significance of women’s health to the government and consequently investors.

While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, our guests discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more. They further discuss the importance of women’s health for the future.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠BioSpace⁠

Guests

⁠Sans Thakur⁠, Founder and Chairwoman of ⁠Tower Capital⁠

⁠Chia Chia Sun⁠, Chief Commercial Officer at ⁠Fab Biopharma⁠

⁠Elisa Cascade⁠, Chief Product Officer of at ⁠Advarra⁠

Shawana Moore, Medical Advisor on the ⁠Advisory Council for Healthy Women⁠

⁠Katie Schubert⁠, President and Chief Executive Officer of the ⁠Society for Women’s Health

