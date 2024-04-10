It’s a Design Problem: Women and Clinical Trials

While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, we discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more
Last month, President Biden signed an Executive Order on Advancing Women’s Health Research and Innovation, signalling the significance of women’s health to the government and consequently investors.
While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, our guests discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more. They further discuss the importance of women’s health for the future.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Sans Thakur, Founder and Chairwoman of Tower Capital
Chia Chia Sun, Chief Commercial Officer at Fab Biopharma
Elisa Cascade, Chief Product Officer of at Advarra
Shawana Moore, Medical Advisor on the Advisory Council for Healthy Women
Katie Schubert, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Women’s Health