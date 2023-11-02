SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Invivyd to Host Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

November 2, 2023 | 
1 min read

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and recent business highlights.

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and recent business highlights.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with the potential to resist viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Scott Young
(781) 208-1747
syoung@invivyd.com

Gabriella Linville-Engler
(781) 208-0160
gengler@invivyd.com


Primary Logo

Earnings Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac