Invivyd to Host Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and recent business highlights.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with the potential to resist viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

