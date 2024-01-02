SUBSCRIBE
Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2, 2024 | 
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI) today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Cameron Radinovic
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006


