Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Signs Licensing Agreement With Organogenesis Inc. for Distribution of Inforce(TM) Reinforcement Matrix

PLAINSBORO, N.J. and CANTON, Mass., July 15, 2009 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Organogenesis, Inc., to distribute Organogensis’ FortaFlex(R) Technology as Inforce(TM) Reinforcement Matrix. FortaFlex(R) has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and was the first collagen based biomaterial to be cleared for reinforcement of all tendons of the human body. Integra will feature the Inforce(TM) Reinforcement Matrix at the 25th Annual Summer Meeting of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, July 15-18, 2009, Vancouver, BC, Canada.