Insulet Announces Omnipod 5 Launch in France and U.S. Innovation Updates

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today made several exciting announcements regarding the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5), including its availability in France with Dexcom G6 compatibility, as well as two updates for the U.S. market — the commencement of the Omnipod 5 with Dexcom G7 integration full commercial launch as well as the limited market release of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone.

“Achieving these milestones demonstrates our Company’s ongoing commitment to making our life-changing diabetes technology more accessible around the world,” said Jim Hollingshead, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our recent expansion into France, Omnipod 5 is now accessible to the majority of our European customers. The integration of Dexcom G7 and the iPhone mobile app in the U.S. enables more options for those considering Omnipod 5 for their insulin delivery.”

Omnipod 5, the #1 prescribed and #1 favorite pump1 in the U.S., is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and proactively corrects for highs and protects against lows, day and night. The waterproof2 Pod and mobile app control have been designed with the customer in mind aiming to deliver exceptional ease of use. Omnipod 5 has demonstrated strong clinical results including lower A1c and improved time in range, while maintaining low time in hypoglycemia.3,4

Omnipod 5 is Now Available in France

Omnipod 5 is now available in France to people with type 1 diabetes, ages two years or older, and is compatible with the Dexcom G6 CGM. Omnipod 5 recently received reimbursement status from the French National Authority for Health (Haute Autorité de Santé or HAS), making the system accessible to eligible people with type 1 diabetes.

“Omnipod 5 has already had a huge impact on health outcomes for those with type 1 diabetes. Today, we celebrate the introduction of Omnipod 5 in France, which we know has been eagerly anticipated,” said Patrick Crannell, Senior Vice President and International General Manager. “The results of our studies demonstrate that Omnipod 5 improves quality of life and represents a significant advancement in diabetes management.”

Omnipod 5 with Dexcom G7 (U.S.)

Insulet has begun the full commercial launch of Omnipod 5 with Dexcom G7 sensor integration in the U.S. Omnipod 5 is the only tubeless automated insulin delivery system that connects with both Dexcom G6 and G7 sensors, providing more choice for people with type 1 diabetes.

New Omnipod 5 customers will receive the updated starter kit, which includes a new Pod compatible with both Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 and a Controller now featuring user-selectable Dexcom CGM options to connect to the Pod. Insulet is in the process of communicating to existing Omnipod 5 users in the U.S. that their free remote software update is anticipated to be available the week of July 29.

Omnipod 5 App for iPhone (U.S.)

Insulet recently started a limited market release of its highly anticipated Omnipod 5 App for iPhone in the U.S. Insulet is the first and only company to offer a tubeless AID system with full control from a compatible Android or iOS smartphone.

The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone will launch first with Dexcom G6 integration. Insulet will communicate broadly to the diabetes community when the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone is available on the App Store. The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone with Dexcom G7 will follow in the future.

1USA 2023, Data on file. 2The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 meters (25 feet) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 controller is not waterproof. The Dexcom G6 sensor and transmitter are water-resistant and may be submerged under 2.4 meters (8 feet) of water for up to 24 hours without failure when properly installed. 3 Sherr JL, et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Study in 80 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) aged 2 - 5.9 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode. 4 Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Study in 240 people with T1D aged 6 - 70 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

