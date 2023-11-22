Incendia Therapeutics to Present at 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Incendia Therapeutics, a precision oncology company discovering and developing a novel class of therapies that reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Wendye R. Robbins, M.D., will present a corporate overview at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 2:50 pm ET.

About Incendia Therapeutics

Incendia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of experimental therapeutics that reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME). Incendia’s platform is based on rigorous, groundbreaking research involving tumor bioinformatics, deep genetic sequencing, and extensive preclinical testing. The Company’s most advanced experimental molecule, PRTH-101, recently initiated a Phase 1b trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors of epithelial cell origin. For more information visit incendia.com and LinkedIn.

