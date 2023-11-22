SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Incendia Therapeutics to Present at 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 22, 2023 | 
1 min read

Incendia Therapeutics today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Wendye R. Robbins, M.D., will present a corporate overview at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 2:50 pm ET.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Incendia Therapeutics, a precision oncology company discovering and developing a novel class of therapies that reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Wendye R. Robbins, M.D., will present a corporate overview at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 2:50 pm ET.

About Incendia Therapeutics
Incendia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of experimental therapeutics that reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME). Incendia’s platform is based on rigorous, groundbreaking research involving tumor bioinformatics, deep genetic sequencing, and extensive preclinical testing. The Company’s most advanced experimental molecule, PRTH-101, recently initiated a Phase 1b trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors of epithelial cell origin. For more information visit incendia.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
incendia@argotpartners.com

Source: Incendia Therapeutics

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac