Immunophotonics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Lead Drug Candidate

ST. LOUIS and BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary immune-activating carbohydrate polymers for the treatment of metastatic cancers, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11111316. The patent covers the composition of matter of Immunophotonics’ lead drug candidate, IP-001, a proprietary synthetic biopolymer anticipated to have applications in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

The U.S. patent contains 19 claims encompassing the platform potential of IP-001 and structurally similar carbohydrate polymers and will provide Immunophotonics with patent protection in the U.S. until at least 2033, subject to potential regulatory extension if IP-001 is approved for clinical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. With this issuance, the U.S. has joined over 40 countries in granting Immunophotonics patent protection to the composition of matter underlying IP-001.

Tomas Hode, Chief Innovation Officer at Immunophotonics, stated his excitement about the issuance, remarking, “We are thrilled to expand our patent coverage into the United States alongside other key markets where our composition-of-matter claims have been allowed. This patent not only covers our lead drug candidate, IP-001, but will also serve as the core of a biotechnology platform with the potential for myriad applications for activating the immune system against cancer and other diseases. With this issuance, Immunophotonics has completed a crucial step in its development of a robust patent portfolio in the field of oncology and beyond.”

Immunophotonics was represented by Foley Hoag LLP of New York in its prosecution of this patent. “We were pleased with the final claims granted in Patent No. 11111316, which protect a family of molecules with a range of pharmacologically relevant structural features. This patent is an ideal foundation for a wide-ranging pharmaceutical platform,” observed Lucas Watkins, Ph.D., Deputy Chair of the Patent Prosecution Practice at Foley Hoag.

About Immunophotonics, Inc.

Immunophotonics is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company that is pioneering the burgeoning field of Interventional Immuno-OncologyTM through the development of novel treatments for solid tumor cancers. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to transform a routine tumor ablation into a systemically active cancer immunotherapy. Immunophotonics is also exploring the use of its technology platform to help prevent and combat contractions of infectious diseases. Immunophotonics is based in St. Louis, Missouri, with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland, and Tianjin, China.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements — including statements regarding clinical trials, regulatory applications and related timelines, and timing for bringing any product candidate to market — involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

