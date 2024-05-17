Immunome Announces Promotion of Max Rosett to Chief Financial Officer

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the promotion of Max Rosett to Chief Financial Officer, effective May 9. Mr. Rosett most recently held the role of Executive Vice President, Operations, in addition to serving as Immunome’s Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2024.

“Max has been instrumental in Immunome’s rapid transformation over the last year, driving execution of major initiatives including our merger with Morphimmune, our strategic transactions with Zentalis and Ayala, and two financings totaling over $350 million,” said Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Max’s strategic insight, financial acumen, and collaborative approach make him the right Chief Financial Officer for Immunome as we advance the Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial of AL102 in desmoid tumors, prepare IM-1021 and IM-3050 for IND submission, and seek to further expand our pipeline.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer, working alongside exceptional colleagues at a dynamic company,” said Mr. Rosett. “Immunome’s broad pipeline and compelling technology platforms present many opportunities to develop differentiated oncology therapies, and I look forward to advancing our mission of improving the lives of cancer patients.”

Max previously served in roles of increasing responsibility at Morphimmune, concluding as Acting Chief Operating Officer, and joined Immunome in October 2023 at the close of Morphimmune’s merger with Immunome. Prior to Morphimmune, Mr. Rosett was a Principal at Research Bridge Partners, a life science investment firm. He has also worked as a software engineer at Google, and he started his career at the Boston Consulting Group, where he served clients in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Rosett earned a M.S. in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and a B.A. in Mathematics from Yale University.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including small molecules, ADCs, RLTs and immunotherapies. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). We use words such as “advance,” “seek,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “eager,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome’s expectation to advance the Phase 3 RINGSIDE Part B trial of AL102; Immunome’s expectations for submitting INDs for IM-3050 and IM-1021; Immunome’s plans to advance its pipeline and develop first-in-class therapies; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including the development and commercialization of its pipeline and integration of newly acquired assets; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that Immunome’s product candidates and development candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome’s management; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome’s management team not being indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome’s capital requirements and Immunome’s expected cash runway; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome’s intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024, in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.

