Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Announces Crystal Lake Location

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S., announced today the opening of the Crystal Lake Physician and Rehab Clinic. The physician offices and rehab clinic are located at 815 Cog Circle, Suite 1, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. This is IBJI’s 25th location opening.
To schedule an appointment at the Crystal Lake location, please call the Physician clinic at (847) 381-0388, Rehab clinic at (815) 526-5980, or visit ibji.com.
