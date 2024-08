CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO) is honored to announce that Dr. B. Joseph White, President, University of Illinois; Yoshihiko Hatanaka, President and CEO, Astellas US, LLC; and Dr. Paul A. Willems, Technology Vice President, Energy Biosciences, BP Group will be they keynote speakers at the 2008 iBIO Industry Expo & Marketplace (iBIO IndEx). The daylong conference is February 20, 2008 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Chicago.