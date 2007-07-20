Humanetics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Its BIO 300 Radiation Countermeasure

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, a privately held pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to its BIO 300 investigational drug for the prevention of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). BIO 300 is being developed as a medical countermeasure for ionizing radiation resulting from a nuclear or radiological attack, act of terrorism or accident. It is the first and, to date, only drug to receive orphan designation for the prevention of ARS.