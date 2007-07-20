SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Humanetics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Its BIO 300 Radiation Countermeasure

July 20, 2007 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, a privately held pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to its BIO 300 investigational drug for the prevention of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). BIO 300 is being developed as a medical countermeasure for ionizing radiation resulting from a nuclear or radiological attack, act of terrorism or accident. It is the first and, to date, only drug to receive orphan designation for the prevention of ARS.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Raises 2024 Profit Outlook, Reports Strong Q1 Sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Donanemab Data Energizes Alzheimer’s Sector, Safety Concerns Remain
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac