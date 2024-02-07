Humanetics Corporation to Present at Investor and Partnering Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering radiation countermeasures, adjunctive oncology therapies, and pulmonary protective therapies, has announced that it will present and participate in several investor and partnering conferences in February. Ronald J. Zenk, Chief Executive Officer at Humanetics, along with members of management and the board of directors, will present an overview of the company and hold one-on-one meetings with potential investors and partners at the following conferences:

Emerging Growth Conference, February 7-8, 2024 (virtual)

The Emerging Growth Conference features companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, and focused strategy and execution. The potential audience includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, and analysts. For more information about the Emerging Growth Conference, visit Emerging Growth Conference - EmergingGrowth.com.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:45-2:15 PM Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1648929&tp_key=d1cd45a6dc&sti=humanetics

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, February 13-14, 2024 (virtual)

This conference provides investors with a broad spectrum of public and private healthcare companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry: bio and specialty pharmaceuticals; biotechnology; medical devices; life science tools and diagnostics; healthcare information technology and distribution; and healthcare providers and servicers.

Presentation date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Presentation time: 3:20-3:50 PM Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer33/humane/3223292

BIO CEO & Investor Conference, February 26-27, 2024, New York, NY

Sponsored by the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), the BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded, late-stage private biotech companies. Event registration: Register for the BIO CEO & Investor Conference.

Presentation date: Tuesday, February 26, 2024

Presentation time: 10:15 AM Eastern Time

Presentation location: New York Marriott Marquis, Royale Room

17th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, February 28-29th, 2024, Zurich, Switzerland; March 6-8, 2024 (virtual)

The conference is expected to include 400+ delegates from all life sciences sectors, with a target audience that includes corporate and financial investors/partners, banks, and advisors. There will be a global company showcase of 50+ presentations by established public, private, emerging, and seed companies offering innovative solutions and seeking investment and partnering opportunities. This will include a limited number of live presentations on dedicated presentation tracks, alongside virtual company showcases available on demand during the virtual week. For more information, visit About the 17th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum (sachsforum.com).

Presentation location: Zurich Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel

About Humanetics Corporation and BIO 300

Humanetics is developing a new drug candidate, BIO 300, as a medical countermeasure to prevent radiation damage. BIO 300 has received considerable attention, funding, and research from the Department of Defense (DOD) for its potential to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation among warfighters and civilians in the event of a nuclear attack or radiological incident. Given current world events, the need for such a product has escalated significantly. Humanetics is currently working under a contract with DOD to position BIO 300 for Emergency Use.

BIO 300 is a new class of drug focused on improving outcomes in cancer patients who received first-line radiotherapy with or without concurrent chemotherapy. These patients suffer from a myriad of unintended side effects, which can reduce the efficacy of treatment or result in serious toxicities. BIO 300 acts to protect normal tissues, improving the therapeutic outcome.

BIO 300 is being evaluated in phase 2 clinical trials to prevent normal tissue injury from cancer radiotherapy and reduce lung damage in COVID-19 long-haul patients. It is self-administered by patients in these trials as an oral liquid nanosuspension. It has shown the potential to minimize radiation damage in normal tissues without impacting the effectiveness of the radiation therapy against the tumor. BIO 300 was the subject of an early-stage trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy. It was found to be safe, with results pointing to positive clinical outcomes.

Humanetics licensed BIO 300 from the United States Department of Defense (DOD), where it was discovered as a potent radioprotectant for warfighters on the battlefield. Its use in cancer patients is highly aligned with its military use, as it serves in both cases to protect normal tissues from radiation damage.

