TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG, Inc., provider of the quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay (qNPA™), today announced that Lee Hartwell, Ph.D., President & Director, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 2001 Nobel Laureate, and Timothy Yeatman, M.D., Executive Vice President, Co-Founder & C.S.O. of M2Gen, have agreed to join HTG’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).