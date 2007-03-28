High Throughput Genomics, Inc. Introduces FireFly Imager

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG Inc., a provider of novel gene expression assay technology and services for the life sciences, academic research, clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research industries, today announced the availability of a bench-top, chemiluminescent imager, the FireFly Imaging System, for use with its quantitative nuclease protection assay kits for directly measuring gene expression on multiple targets simultaneously in a wide range of sample types including formalin fixed paraffin embedded tissues without the need for extraction or amplification. Researchers will now have the ability to choose from a menu of arrays in areas such as toxicology, cardiology, oncology, inflammation and apoptosis without having to develop customized ones.