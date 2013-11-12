Gyros AB Immunoassay Platform Selected By BioAgilytix Labs To Support Bioanalysis Services

November 12 2013, Uppsala, Sweden: Gyros AB, a leader in utilization of microfluidic technologies to miniaturize and automate immunoassays, announced today that BioAgilytix Labs, a contract research organization (CRO) specializing in immunoassays and cell-based assays, based in Durham, North Carolina, has invested in two Gyrolab™ xP workstations to support its bioanalysis services.

Dr. Afshin Safavi, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at BioAgilytix Labs, said: “As a trusted partner to six of the top ten global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, it is vital that we broaden our technology offering and continue to deliver the highest quality bioanalysis possible. In the hands of our highly experienced scientists, the Gyros platform will allow BioAgilytix to continue to provide the quality data our customers have grown to expect, while also meeting growing capacity demands. Moreover, the nanoliter scale of the platform enables us to generate such data from small volumes of precious sample, maximizing the number of assays that can be performed.”

“Major biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly desiring that immunoassay testing be developed and completed using Gyrolab xP workstations due to its high precision, low sample volumes, and ease with which assays can be transferred,” commented Dan Calvo, CEO at Gyros. “We are delighted that BioAgilytix has adopted the Gyros platform and are confident it will enable them to continue to provide their customers with high quality bioanalysis.”

Gyros platform comprises Gyrolab workstation, control and evaluation software, and the unique microfluidic Gyrolab Bioaffy CDs in which immunoassay steps are integrated and run at nanoliter scale.

About BioAgilytix Labs www.bioagilytix.com

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large-molecule bioanalysis. Located in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assays services supporting the development and release testing of biologics and small molecule therapeutics. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, spirit-of-GLP, or GLP, and product release testing under GMP.

Our team of highly experienced scientific and QA professional ensures high quality science, sample and data integrity, and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development allowing BioAgilytix to become a trusted partner to 6 out of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

About Gyros AB www.gyros.com

Gyros AB is the world leader in utilization of microfluidic technologies to miniaturize and automate immunoassays. The Gyros™ immunoassay platform increases productivity and efficiency during development of biotherapeutics and vaccines, saving time and labor. Major biopharmaceutical companies and their service providers utilize the Gyros platform to boost time-critical workflows and meet increasing regulatory demands.

Spanning the entire spectrum of immunoassays, the platform cuts the time to result significantly. Faster development times, and unattended running of assays at nanoliter scale, save labor and sample. The ease of assay transfer between sites and from development to regulated environments is unsurpassed in the industry.

The company is, based in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional sales and support offices in the USA and Europe, and a growing network of distributors in Asia Pacific.

