September 15, 2006 – GlaxoSmithKline reports that Avandia, its diabetes 2 drug, reduced the chances of developing type 2 diabetes by 62%. The long-term study also identified other benefits of giving the drug to patients before they actually develop the disease. Avandia is already a big seller for GSK, but a new indication would be a big boost, because Avandia will face increasing competition from medications that are expected to be approved soon. More details...