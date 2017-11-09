GlaxoSmithKline’s Pain in China is AstraZeneca’s Gain

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is enjoying booming drug sales in China, helped by reforms to the country’s regulatory system and an increased sales force, in sharp contrast to its British rival GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L).

China revenue in the third quarter increased by 12 percent at AstraZeneca and the country now accounts for 15 percent of its global product sales - a far higher proportion than at other big pharma companies.

“We are in a special place in China,” Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday, after presenting financial results. “For the next two to three years I can see this growth rate maintained.”