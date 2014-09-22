GlaxoSmithKline’s Hefty Fine Signals No Immunity For Multinationals

China’s decision to impose a record fine on GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) signals that even the largest multinationals may not get off lightly in government investigations in Asia’s largest economy.

China on Sept. 19 fined Glaxo almost $500 million after a bribery investigation that had lasted almost 15 months and fueled declines in the pharmaceutical company’s local sales.

The Glaxo ruling comes after a spate of Chinese antitrust investigations into global companies have drawn protests from international trade groups, who warned that the scrutiny could undermine the country’s appeal.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.