GeneCentric Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium and Precision Medicine World Conference

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise through RNA-based diagnostics, today announced upcoming presentations at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) in Santa Clara, California from January 24-26 and the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), which will be held January 25-27 in San Francisco, California.

“We look forward to sharing data about the ongoing discovery and development of our novel RNA-based signatures and tests at the PMWC and ASCO GU meetings,” said Michael Milburn, PhD, GeneCentric President and CEO. “We are encouraged to see the growing adoption of our signatures and tests by commercial reference labs and biopharma partners leading the way in precision oncology.”

GeneCentric will present at PMWC, which was established in 2009 and is the largest annual conference dedicated to precision medicine. GeneCentric’s presentations will highlight the use of transcriptomics in precision medicine and the development of RNA-based diagnostics.

Details of the PMWC presentations are as follows:

Title: Transcriptomics in Precision Oncology: Opportunities and Limitations (Panel)

Session: Track 3, 11:00 a.m. PST

Date: 24 January 2024

Presenter: Charles Perou, PhD, GeneCentric Co-Founder and Professor of Genetics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Title: Advancing Precision Medicine with Novel RNA Companion Diagnostics

Session: Track 3, 11:45 a.m. PST

Date: 24 January 2024

Presenter: Michael Milburn, PhD, GeneCentric President and CEO

ASCO GU, in its 20th year, features the latest high-impact science, multidisciplinary expertise, and evidence-based practices in GU cancer care. GeneCentric will present two posters highlighting the discovery of two novel RNA-based predictive response signatures that are being developed as potential diagnostic tests for patients with a primary diagnosis of urothelial cancer. One signature is focused on patients who are potential candidates for fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor (FGFRi; FGFR-PRS) treatment and the other for those who are potential candidates for anti-PD-(L)1 inhibition (ICI-PRS) treatment.

Details of the ASCO-GU presentations are as follows:

Title: Development of a novel RNA-based fibroblast growth factor receptor response signature (FGFR-PRS) for use in patients with urothelial cancer (UC).

Session: Poster Session B (Urothelial Carcinoma)

Date: 26 January 2024

Abstract/Poster Number: Abstract 548, Poster Board D19

Title: Development of a novel RNA-based immune checkpoint inhibitor response signature (ICI-PRS) that avoids standard-of-care (SOC) prognostic signal for use in patients with urothelial cancer (UC).

Session: Poster Session B (Urothelial Carcinoma)

Date: 26 January 2024

Abstract/Poster Number: Abstract 549, Poster Board D20

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in RNA-based genomic biomarker and next-generation companion diagnostic development, is based in Durham, North Carolina. They have developed a deep pipeline of gene signatures and related diagnostic tests by parsing the complexity of tumor biology using their RNA-based Tumor and Immune Micro-Environment (rT(I)ME) Explorer platform to identify responder populations to oncology therapeutics. Using their EXpressCT (Expression Signatures Through Circulating Tumor Signals) platform, these signatures can be applied to liquid biopsy. GeneCentric commercializes its technology through strategic collaborations with biopharma and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

