GeneCentric Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise through RNA-based diagnostics, today announced upcoming presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held in Chicago, Illinois from May 31st to June 4th. Presentations include new clinical validation results for a novel signature identifying patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) that may benefit from treatment beyond typical surgical resection. The results are from GeneCentric’s ongoing collaboration with Neil Hayes, MD, MPH, at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Center for Cancer Research, and Jose P. Zevallos, MD, MPH, at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, to discover and develop new prognostic and/or predictive signatures to aid in the treatment selection for patients with HNSCC. In addition, GeneCentric will present updated findings from its development of a novel RNA-based immune checkpoint inhibition predictive response signature (ICI-PRS) that optimizes the selection of patients with a primary diagnosis of urothelial cancer who are potential candidates for anti-PD-(L)1 inhibition treatment.

Details of the ASCO presentations are as follows:

Title: Clinical validation of a mesenchymal gene expression signature for prognosis and treatment decision making in early-stage oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma.

Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Date: June 2, 2024, 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT

Abstract/Poster Number: 6091/407

Title: Prediction of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) response in patients with urothelial cancer (UC) by a novel RNA-based ICI response signature (ICI-PRS).

Session: Publication Only: Genitourinary Cancer — Kidney and Bladder

Abstract: e16502

The poster and abstracts will be accessible under the News & Events section of the Company’s website following the conference.

