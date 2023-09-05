Galera to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.
MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.
A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 30 days following the event.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) is being developed for radiation-induced toxicities. The FDA has granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of severe oral mucositis induced by radiotherapy. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Rucosopasem was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com
William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
wwindham@soleburystrat.com
Media Contact:
Timothy Biba
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2927
tbiba@soleburystrat.com