Full-Life Technologies Announces the Appointment of Edward (Ted) Myles to Its Board of Directors

HEIDELBERG, Germany and GEMBLOUX, Belgium and SHANGHAI, China, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies, a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Ted Myles to Full-Life’s Board of Directors. Mr. Myles will serve as chairman of the audit committee and as a member of the compensation committee of the Board.

“We are pleased to welcome Ted to Full-Life’s Board of Directors at this important time in the company’s development. Ted has extensive experience guiding biotechnology companies through all stages of clinical development and commercialization and has been very successful helping these companies access the capital they need to advance their programs in service of patients in need,” said Lanny Sun, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Full-Life. “We welcome Ted to the board as we enter this important phase in Full-Life’s evolution, marked by significant progress in both our pipeline and manufacturing facilities. Our lead program, 225Ac-FL-020, has received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and was granted Fast Track Designation to expedite clinical development pathway. Our manufacturing plant in Belgium has received the nuclear permit that allows us to conduct radioactive production once the plant construction is completed. Recently, we have also sealed a $571.5 million out-licensing deal with SK Biopharmaceuticals who will further develop our FL-091 radiopharmaceutical compound into an innovative anti-cancer treatment for global markets. These achievements underscore our commitment to bringing life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. I am excited to have Ted on our Board as we continue to execute on our plan and move Full-Life forward.”

“I am thrilled to join Full-Life’s Board of Directors as the company is about to initiate its global Phase I clinical trial for its lead program 225Ac-FL-020. I look forward to working with the team and sharing my experience and expertise to successfully deliver promising therapies to the many patients who are waiting for novel radiotherapies,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles is an accomplished biotechnology executive with three decades of deep financial and operational experience in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Scholar Rock, a late-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative treatments for spinal muscular atrophy, cardiometabolic disorders and other serious diseases where protein growth factors play a fundamental role. Mr. Myles has brought in more than half a billion dollars of investment capital to support Scholar Rock’s rich pipeline during his tenure with the company. Prior to joining Scholar Rock, Mr. Myles was the COO & CFO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Covis Pharmaceuticals. Before that, Mr. Myles was COO & CFO of Ocata Therapeutics, a cell-therapy company that was acquired by Astellas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Myles was an investment banker in the healthcare group of SG Cowen Securities. Mr. Myles holds an MBA from the Olin School of Business, Washington University in St. Louis and a B.S.B.A. from the University of Hartford.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies (“Full-Life”) is a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company with operations in Belgium, Germany, and China. We aim to own the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development, production & commercialization to deliver clinical impact for patients. The Company endeavors to tackle fundamental challenges affecting radiopharmaceuticals today by pioneering innovative research that will shape the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and seasoned scientists with a proven history of success in the life sciences, alongside radioisotope research and clinical development.

