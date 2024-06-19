SUBSCRIBE
Fortrea to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat with Evercore ISI

June 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jill McConnell will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Elizabeth Anderson, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, to discuss Fortrea’s business on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET.

Webcast and Replay Information

Registration for the live event is required here. The event is scheduled for 30 minutes. A replay will be available by accessing the Fortrea Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the event.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts:

Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, hima.inguva@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


Events North Carolina
