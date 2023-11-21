First ever CRISPR gene therapy approval: What happens next?

Last Thursday, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) ⁠approved CRISPR/Cas9⁠ gene-edited therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel). Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?

Plus, a good ⁠handful of approvals⁠ for ⁠AstraZeneca⁠, Pfizer and Astellas’ ⁠Xtandi⁠, and Keytruda. Join BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠, ⁠Greg Slabodkin⁠ and ⁠Heather McKenzie⁠ as they discuss the news this week.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart