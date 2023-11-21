SUBSCRIBE
First ever CRISPR gene therapy approval: What happens next?

November 21, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
Greg Slabodkin, Lori Ellis, Heather McKenzie

CRISPR gene-editing has had its first ever approval in the UK. Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?

Last Thursday, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) ⁠approved CRISPR/Cas9⁠ gene-edited therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel). Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?

Plus, a good ⁠handful of approvals⁠ for ⁠AstraZeneca⁠, Pfizer and Astellas’ ⁠Xtandi⁠, and Keytruda. Join BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠, ⁠Greg Slabodkin⁠ and ⁠Heather McKenzie⁠ as they discuss the news this week.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
