First ever CRISPR gene therapy approval: What happens next?

CRISPR gene-editing has had its first ever approval in the UK. Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?
Last Thursday, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel). Will the FDA follow suit? What can patients expect the price tag to be?
Plus, a good handful of approvals for AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Astellas’ Xtandi, and Keytruda. Join BioSpace’s Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin and Heather McKenzie as they discuss the news this week.
