Ferrum Health and PaxeraHealth Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Seamless AI Integration in Healthcare

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrum Health, an enterprise healthcare AI platform supporting over fifty third-party, industry-leading algorithms, proudly announces a strategic partnership with PaxeraHealth, a global leader in enterprise imaging solutions. This collaboration aims to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) into native clinical workflows with a modern, turn-key approach.

PaxeraHealth is at the forefront of modernizing enterprise imaging architecture, with the introduction of innovations such as VNAi and ARK, the latest version of its industry-first, zero-coding AI development platform. PaxeraHealth’s state-of-the-art architecture paired with Ferrum Health’s Clinical AI infrastructure, allows for efficient deployments of AI optimized within clinician’s native workflows. The alliance promises to deliver forward-thinking solutions that enhance patient care and unlock the potential for clinical AI in practice.

Mohammed Shoura CEO of PaxeraHealth, commented, “Our collaboration with Ferrum Health represents a significant milestone in the evolution of AI in medical imaging. By integrating the Ferrum Health Enterprise AI Platform into our enterprise imaging solution suite, we are able to offer a commercial pathway for provider developed AI and expedite the adoption of commercially available AI within imaging workflows. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology.”

Ferrum Health’s platform is renowned for its focus on data security, providing secure containers for third-party applications to be deployed locally within the client’s existing architecture. The partnership with PaxeraHealth offers a turn-key AI solution for Paxera’s clients, enhancing the capabilities of both companies. By combining Ferrum’s extensive experience in AI algorithm deployments and Paxera’s expertise in modern imaging architecture, this collaboration promises to deliver cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

About Ferrum Health

Ferrum Health is an enterprise healthcare AI platform that supports over 50 industry-leading algorithms. Ferrum offers a white-glove, full-service installation, allowing full implementation in weeks, not years. With a focus on data security, Ferrum ensures that no patient data exits health system firewalls through the platform’s private deployment. Ferrum’s automated validation and continuous monitoring utilize individual hospitals’ local patient data to streamline physicians’ work and enhance patient care quality from deployment and continuously after.

About PaxeraHealth

PaxeraHealth is a global medical imaging solutions provider offering various innovative products, including PACS, VNA, and AI-based imaging solutions. Paxera is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances the efficiency and quality of medical imaging and improves patient care.

Contact Information:

Ferrum Health

George Gilligan

Marketing Manager

george@ferrumhealth.com

ferrumhealth.com

PaxeraHealth

Josh Rubel

Chief Commercial Officer

josh.rubel@paxerahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrum-health-and-paxerahealth-announce-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-seamless-ai-integration-in-healthcare-302210204.html

SOURCE Ferrum Health Inc.