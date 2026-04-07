FDA’s 2027 Budget Proposes Permanent Rare Disease Vouchers, Easier Entry to Clinic

If President Donald Trump has his way, the FDA will have more money to work with next year, and the agency plans to use the funds for a series of regulatory reforms, including making a priority voucher program permanent and easing the burden of launching Phase 1 trials in the U.S.

The president has allotted $7.23 billion for the FDA in 2027, an increase of approximately $232 million (3.2%) from 2026, according to the agency’s proposal document published April 3. This budgetary bump is a distinct departure from the Department of Health and Human Services, which overall will see its funds slashed by 12% to $111.1 billion for fiscal year 2027. The HHS’ budget for 2026 totaled $126.9 billion.

The 2027 budget will facilitate the FDA’s transition “from a reactionary system to a proactive system,” Commissioner Marty Makary wrote in his opening letter for the proposal document. Part of this change, he noted, is creating new pathways to expedite the development of drugs, boost national security and promote “radical transparency.”

To meet these goals, the agency has proposed a slew of reforms that will be implemented with the help of the 2027 war chest. One such initiative is the permanent authorization of the rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program—a move that the agency says will not only create “more predictability for sponsors” but also ensure that patients will continue to “have access to safe and effective therapies.”

The FDA’s rare pediatric priority review voucher program was first enacted in 2012 and is meant to incentivize companies to develop therapies for rare diseases in children by offering a reward: a ticket that, when used, could expedite the review of their products. But the program has to be renewed by Congress every few years, and failure to do so can cause gaps in its implementation.

That’s what happened in September 2024, forcing the FDA to “sunset” the program at the end of that year. Lawmakers restarted the scheme in September 2025.

The FDA in its budget document last week also proposed a new “clinical trial notification pathway” to offer an alternative to the current Investigational New Drug application system—a “burdensome” process, the agency noted.

Details for how this new pathway would work remain sparse, but the FDA “aims to reduce duplicative and time-consuming requirements while maintaining safety and ethical standards.” This new framework will be particularly beneficial to smaller companies, which the regulator said “face greater barriers to entry under the current paradigm.”

Makary has previously raised concerns that the regulatory burden in the U.S. has been chasing companies away, which in turn have increasingly been conducting their early-stage studies abroad. Makary has been weighing ways to encourage these companies to come back, but mostly through adjustments in the user fee structure: lower fees for firms who conduct their Phase 1 studies in the U.S., and higher duties for those who hold them overseas.

The new pathway, the FDA said in its budget proposal, “would create an accelerated path to initiate U.S.-based Phase 1 clinical programs, drive market competition by reducing the regulatory burden for drugs with adequate preclinical data to support first-in-human studies, and lower drug development costs.”

Also on the FDA’s roadmap is to expand the scope of its rejection disclosures. The regulator plans to amend existing regulations to allow it to disclose “information on deficiencies in safety and efficacy data” for drugs or biologics that are rejected. It remains unclear what specific information the agency wants to make public, but the move “could help others prevent similar deficiencies in their own development programs and marketing applications.”

The FDA last year dumped a trove of more than 200 complete response letters (CRLs). These rejections remain publicly available and cover a wide variety of applications, including those that had been filed by some of the biggest players, including Eli Lilly and Gilead. Then in September, the FDA released another batch of CRLs and pledged to make the rejection letters available in real-time going forward.