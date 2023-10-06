FDA Roundup: October 6, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA provided an update on the recalled Philips ventilators, BiPAP machines, and CPAP machines associated with the breakdown of PE-PUR foam. The FDA remains steadfast in our commitment that patients impacted by the recall deserve relief. While this matter is ongoing, the agency continues to monitor the company’s recall progress and share new information with device users, patient care facilities, and other stakeholders. The FDA remains unsatisfied with the status of this recall, and we continue to take steps to protect the health and safety of individuals using these devices.

As part of our continued efforts to ensure consumers have the latest information on the Philips recall, the FDA published a new resource section on FDA.gov, including a comprehensive timeline of FDA activities related to the June 2021 recall. Patients, consumers, and health care providers have played an integral part in providing feedback to the FDA about the Philips’ recall, and their feedback is reflected in this new resource to ensure it provides timely and accurate information.